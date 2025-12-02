Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death refuted after fellow WWE Hall of Famer’s bombshell claims

American wrestling star Hulk Hogan dies aged 71
  • Ric Flair claimed that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died from "street drugs" after doctors refused to prescribe further pain medication.
  • Hogan's widow, Sky, has vehemently denied Flair's allegations, stating they are false and that Flair did not speak to Hogan the day before his death.
  • The official cause of Hogan's death in July at the age of 71 was an acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.
  • Medical records indicated Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia prior to his passing.
  • Sky confirmed Hogan was under constant hospital care, and any medication adjustments after his neck surgery were solely to prevent lung complications.
