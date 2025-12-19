Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disney Plus and Hulu unveil most-watched shows and movies of the year

Disney also noted this year saw it bring ABC News and ESPN into Disney+, creating a streaming destination for entertainment, news, and sports
Disney also noted this year saw it bring ABC News and ESPN into Disney+, creating a streaming destination for entertainment, news, and sports (Getty Images)
  • Disney Plus and Hulu have shared the most streamed titles of 2025 so far, along with other stats about hit series.
  • Moana 2 topped the charts with more than 80 million views, while Alien: Earth was watched for more than 100 million hours.
  • The most watched series of the year was Bluey, and the most viewed docuseries was Devil in the Family: the Fall of Ruby Franke.
  • Dancing with the Stars was the most viewed live title, and May 4 was the day the most people tuned in, coinciding with the annual day celebrating the franchise.
  • A total of 90 million hours of sports were watched on the apps, along with 3.4 billion hours of adult animation.

