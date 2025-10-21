Highly-anticipated stage adaptation gets mixed reviews on first preview night
- The world's first theatre adaptation of "The Hunger Games" book series, "The Hunger Games: On Stage," opened its first preview in London.
- Theatregoers described the first preview night as "chaotic" and "messy" due to various issues at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.
- Attendees reported waiting over an hour outdoors due to cast illnesses and they raised concerns about the venue appearing unfinished.
- Despite organisational problems, many attendees praised the performance itself, with the cast receiving a standing ovation.
- The bespoke theatre and production cost £26m, and preview shows are typically used to address issues before the official press night.