Ian McKellen says process for new BBC role was ‘not easy’
- Sir Ian McKellen, 86, described the "challenging" experience of lip-syncing the voice of acclaimed English artist LS Lowry for a new immersive BBC documentary.
- The veteran actor will "add the body and the face" to Lowry's voice in the film, LS Lowry: The Unheard Tapes, synchronising his performance with previously unheard recordings of the artist.
- McKellen admitted the process was "not easy," stating, "I’m surprised to discover the most challenging aspect of lip syncing is making your mouth fit the recorded words."
- He was drawn to the project by his interest in Lowry and the prospect of acquiring "a new ability" late in his career, also noting Lowry's unusual speech patterns in the tapes.
- The one-hour Arena documentary, which also explores the industrial landscapes of Salford and Greater Manchester, is scheduled to air on BBC Two and iPlayer at 9pm on 25 February.
