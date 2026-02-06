Ian McKellen expresses concern about making new Lord of the Rings film
- Sir Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Gandalf in the forthcoming The Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum.
- The 86-year-old actor confirmed his return during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
- McKellen expressed some concern about the timing of the film's shoot, which begins in July in New Zealand, due to it being winter there.
- Andy Serkis will direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, which is scheduled for release in 2027.
- The project will reunite the core creative team behind the original trilogy, though Elijah Wood's return as Frodo Baggins is yet to be confirmed.
