Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Ian McKellen expresses concern about making new Lord of the Rings film

'You Shall Not Pass' scene from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • Sir Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Gandalf in the forthcoming The Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum.
  • The 86-year-old actor confirmed his return during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
  • McKellen expressed some concern about the timing of the film's shoot, which begins in July in New Zealand, due to it being winter there.
  • Andy Serkis will direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum, which is scheduled for release in 2027.
  • The project will reunite the core creative team behind the original trilogy, though Elijah Wood's return as Frodo Baggins is yet to be confirmed.
