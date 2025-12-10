Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifth nation announces Eurovision 2026 boycott over ‘disunity’

Sweden will not boycott the 2026 edition of Eurovision (Martin Meissner/AP)
Sweden will not boycott the 2026 edition of Eurovision (Martin Meissner/AP)
  • Iceland has become the fifth nation to announce its boycott of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
  • Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have also withdrawn from the forthcoming competition.
  • All five countries have pulled out following the confirmation of Israel's participation, despite calls for its exclusion over military actions in Gaza.
  • Icelandic broadcaster RÚV stated that Israel's involvement has created disunity among European Broadcasting Union members and the public.
  • The European Broadcasting Union did not hold a vote on Israel's participation, instead introducing new rules to prevent external influence on voting.
