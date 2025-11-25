Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m a Celeb’s Angry Ginge says girlfriend dumped him during huge livestream

Angry Ginge reveals brutal way ex-girlfriend dumped him
  • YouTuber Angry Ginge revealed details of a past breakup during a conversation with Ruby Wax on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
  • He disclosed that a former girlfriend ended their relationship while he was in the middle of a livestream.
  • Despite being dumped, the 24-year-old continued his livestream for an additional six hours.
  • Ginge also recounted a romantic gesture he made when asking her to be his girlfriend, involving rose petals leading to a teddy bear and a rose.
  • The discussion took place during Tuesday's episode of the reality show, broadcast on 25 November 2025.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in