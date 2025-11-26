I’m A Celeb contestants pitted against eachother in shock new format

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! introduced a new 'rivals' format, pitting contestants against each other in head-to-head Bushtucker Trials.
  • Public-voted pairings competed in challenges involving pig brains, fish guts, and offal, determining who would go to 'Win City' or 'Doomsville'.
  • Lisa Riley, Vogue Williams, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott, and Morgan Burtwistle (Angryginge) emerged victorious, securing their places in the revamped 'Win City'.
  • Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Tom Read Wilson, Shona McGarty, and Aitch were sent to 'Doomsville', a bleak camp with meagre rations and basic sleeping arrangements.
  • Tom Read Wilson became emotional upon arriving in 'Doomsville', while campmates were informed they would face their rivals again in future challenges.
