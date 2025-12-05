Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two I’m A Celebrity stars voted off show in double elimination

Martin Kemp reveals unusual first purchase after I'm a Celeb exit
  • Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley were eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! following a public vote.
  • They are the seventh and eighth contestants to depart the jungle.
  • Their exit came one day after Martin Kemp was eliminated, whose lack of participation in trials had sparked backlash.
  • On Friday night's episode (5 December), Angryginge won six stars in a birthday cake task involving rats and animal innards.
  • The celebrities were also reunited with their loved ones during the episode.

