I’m A Celeb winner makes frank admission about time in camp
- YouTuber Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2025.
- Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson finished in second place, while former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty came third.
- Angryginge admitted the show was harder than he expected and stated: "No one said it was going to be that hard. I'm so glad I done it though."
- The three finalists successfully completed their final Bushtucker Trials, securing a lavish 12-star banquet for themselves.
- The final trials saw Shona McGarty retrieve stars among rats, Tom Read Wilson consume bizarre dishes including a camel's brain, and Angryginge face various creatures like scorpions and snakes.