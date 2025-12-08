Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m A Celeb winner makes frank admission about time in camp

I’m a Celeb 2025: Watch moment King of the Jungle announced
  • YouTuber Angryginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2025.
  • Celebs Go Dating host Tom Read Wilson finished in second place, while former EastEnders actor Shona McGarty came third.
  • Angryginge admitted the show was harder than he expected and stated: "No one said it was going to be that hard. I'm so glad I done it though."
  • The three finalists successfully completed their final Bushtucker Trials, securing a lavish 12-star banquet for themselves.
  • The final trials saw Shona McGarty retrieve stars among rats, Tom Read Wilson consume bizarre dishes including a camel's brain, and Angryginge face various creatures like scorpions and snakes.
