I’m A Celebrity contestants to skydive into camp in first episode
- The 25th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to launch this Sunday on ITV1, featuring a dramatic entrance for its celebrity contestants.
- Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty will skydive into camp and face a gruesome task involving offal and slime to retrieve a key fob.
- The other five campmates, including Ruby Wax, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, Jack Osbourne, sports broadcaster Alex Scott, and social media star Morgan Burtwistle (Angry Ginge), will arrive at a luxury villa and face challenges with green ants and snakes to secure a car.
- Contestants will experience varied journeys to the jungle, with some enjoying cocktails and canapés while others share their transport with an array of critters.
- The series will be hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.