I’m a Celebrity’s Jack Osbourne opens up about death of father Ozzy
- Jack Osbourne spoke candidly about the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, during a conversation with Lisa Riley on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
- He expressed his shock and admitted the family did not expect his father's passing to be so sudden.
- Osbourne celebrated his father's legacy, describing Black Sabbath's final show in Birmingham in July as the 'ultimate mic drop'.
- Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 from a cardiac arrest.
- His death occurred just weeks after Black Sabbath's spectacular final performance at Villa Park.