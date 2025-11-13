I’m a Celebrity star Kelly Brook explains what led to split from Jason Statham
- Kelly Brook has revealed the reason for her split from ex-fiancé Jason Statham after seven years together.
- She stated that she "fell out of love" with the Hollywood actor because he failed to "show up" for her.
- Brook felt neglected as Statham's career took off, which she described as an incredible but imbalanced dynamic.
- These details were shared during her appearance on the "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day" podcast.
- Brook considers the break-up to be the "best decision" she made, as it allowed her to "become a woman".