Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Full line up of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 revealed

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • ITV has confirmed the line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025, with 10 celebrities set to enter the jungle on Sunday night.
  • The cast includes soap actors Martin Kemp (EastEnders), Lisa Riley (Emmerdale), and Shona McGarty (EastEnders), alongside broadcaster Ruby Wax.
  • Former Lioness Alex Scott, model and radio DJ Kelly Brook, and reality TV veteran Jack Osbourne are also among the contestants.
  • The line-up is completed by Brit Award-winning rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi, and social media influencer Angry Ginge.
  • Contestants shared diverse motivations for joining, from seeking adventure and personal challenges to dispelling stereotypes and celebrating life milestones.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in