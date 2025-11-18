Martin Kemp’s daughter has hilarious reaction to I’m a Celebrity stunt
- Harleymoon Kemp shared her reaction to her father Martin Kemp's terrifying I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stunt.
- Martin Kemp, 64, a former Spandau Ballet bassist, parachuted from a helicopter for the show.
- He was joined by Eastenders actress Shona McGarty during the daring leap.
- His daughter, Harleymoon, 36, appeared visibly concerned while watching the event.
- Upon landing, Martin Kemp described the parachute jump as "the best experience I've had in years".