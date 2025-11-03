Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Son of rock icon named in rumoured I’m a Celebrity line-up

I'm a Celebrity 2025 trailer
  • I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is set to return on 16 November, with ITV reportedly under pressure to secure an impressive line-up of celebrities.
  • Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will host the series, which will feature famous faces facing Bushtucker trials in the Australian jungle.
  • Among the widely rumoured contestants are Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy Osbourne, and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley.
  • Other potential participants include TV personality Ruby Wax, boxer Conor Benn, and West End star Denise van Outen.
  • Model Vogue Williams and former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury are also heavily speculated to be entering the jungle.
