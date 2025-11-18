I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax shares disastrous five-minute interview with Donald Trump

I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax opens up on disastrous interview with Donald Trump
- Ruby Wax disclosed on I’m A Celebrity that Donald Trump labelled her "the most obnoxious person" during an interview more than 25 years ago.
- The incident occurred when Wax laughed after Trump expressed his ambition to become president.
- Wax, 72, initially thought Trump was joking during their conversation for her BBC series, Ruby's American Pie.
- She recounted the exchange as her "most embarrassing moment," observing that Trump became hostile and "looked at me with hatred."
- Following a subsequent question, Trump informed her she was "the most obnoxious person I have ever met."