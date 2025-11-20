I’m A Celeb’s Aitch retches as fails to stomach raw fish eyes
- Rapper Aitch failed to complete a Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, retching and gagging.
- Aitch, alongside Angry Ginge and Kelly Brook, faced individual challenges involving items such as cockroaches, spiders, and raw fish.
- Angryginge and Kelly Brook successfully completed their respective trials, each securing four stars for the camp.
- Aitch's challenge, named “Harshmallows”, required him to consume several fish eyes from sticks.
- The 25-year-old was unable to keep any of the fish eyes down, resulting in no meals being won for the camp.