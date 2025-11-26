Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alex Scott makes Louis Theroux admission after being ‘blown away’ by his praise

Alex Scott admits ghosting huge TV star after their heartfelt gesture
  • Alex Scott admitted to having "ghosted" documentary maker Louis Theroux.
  • The former England international made the revelation during an episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
  • Scott recounted meeting Theroux at London's Drumsheds nightclub, where he complimented her television work.
  • She felt "blown away" by his praise but became nervous and shy when he later messaged her.
  • Her shyness prevented her from replying to Theroux's message, a decision she still feels "ashamed" about.
