Alex Scott makes Louis Theroux admission after being ‘blown away’ by his praise
- Alex Scott admitted to having "ghosted" documentary maker Louis Theroux.
- The former England international made the revelation during an episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
- Scott recounted meeting Theroux at London's Drumsheds nightclub, where he complimented her television work.
- She felt "blown away" by his praise but became nervous and shy when he later messaged her.
- Her shyness prevented her from replying to Theroux's message, a decision she still feels "ashamed" about.