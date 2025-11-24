Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ant and Dec lift lid live on air over alleged feud with I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook

Ant and Dec address 'problem' with Kelly Brook after feud rumours
  • Ant and Dec addressed their alleged feud with Kelly Brook during an appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity Unpacked' on Saturday.
  • The presenting duo joked with hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers that the meals cooked in the 'I'm A Celebrity' camp this year looked 'rancid'.
  • When Rodgers highlighted that Brook was the current camp cook, Declan Donnelly jokingly asked Ant McPartlin about his 'problem' with her.
  • Ant McPartlin denied having any issue with Kelly Brook.
  • Brook had previously accused Ant and Dec of getting her fired from her judging role on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009, believing she had upset them by questioning their role in the series.
