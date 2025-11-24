I’m a Celebrity stars relocated amid adverse conditions
- ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle campsite in New South Wales, Australia, was evacuated due to severe weather.
- The urgent relocation on Monday afternoon followed a severe weather warning for south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales, predicting potential 'giant hail and destructive winds'.
- Celebrities, including rapper Aitch, comedian Ruby Wax, and reality TV star Jack Osbourne, were swiftly moved to the Bush Telegraph for safety.
- A show source confirmed that health and safety weather contingencies were activated, and the celebrities returned to camp once the storm passed.
- The evacuation occurred after Jack Osbourne's emotional reflection on the four-month anniversary of his father's death in Sunday's episode, with Aitch set to face the next Bushtucker Trial.