Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m A Celebrity camp has major shake-up after star’s exit

Ruby Wax’s husband reveals true feelings towards wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘crush’
  • A new "democracy" has been declared in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp, with leadership roles abolished after Ruby Wax's exit.
  • Lisa Riley, who was serving as deputy leader, stepped down from her role, and campmates now collectively decide on chores.
  • Angryginge expressed his disappointment over Ruby Wax's departure, stating he believed she was the show's potential winner.
  • Angryginge also revealed he is a "Swiftie" during a discussion about pop superstar Taylor Swift with other campmates.
  • Martin Kemp and Tom Read Wilson successfully completed the "Lethal Libraries" Bushtucker trial, winning five out of a possible seven stars for the camp.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in