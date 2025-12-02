Model opens up on jungle ‘saviour’ after being eliminated on I’m A Celebrity
- Kelly Brook has become the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025. Her departure was announced by presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during Tuesday night's live show, after she was in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
- In the same episode, former EastEnders star Shona McGarty successfully completed her first solo Bushtucker trial, securing eight out of nine stars for the camp.
- The campmates also reached a resolution regarding ongoing arguments about washing up duties by voting on the use of cups and tins.
- When asked by Ant and Dec who she wanted to win, she said: “It’s a real tough one but I really love Martin. Ruby is super entertaining but for me, Martin was my saviour in there so if he could win it, I’d be very happy.”
- Brook's exit follows those of Alex Scott, Eddie Kadi, and Vogue Williams, as the show progresses towards its grand final on Sunday, 7 December.