I’m a Celebrity contestant both ‘happy and sad’ following elimination

I’m A Celebrity 2025 eliminates second contestant
  • Comedian Eddie Kadi has become the second contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
  • Kadi departed the jungle following a public vote, two days after ex-footballer Alex Scott was the first to exit.
  • Speaking after his elimination, Kadi expressed mixed emotions, stating he was both “happy and sad”, but had made “amazing friends and faced fears”.
  • He reflected on the experience, saying it had changed his life and connected him to his Congolese heritage, understanding his grandparents' humility.
  • The episode also saw tension in the camp as Ruby Wax was voted leader, following a scandal involving previous leader Shona McCarty and contraband butter.
