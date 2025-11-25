Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity announces major return

I'm a Celebrity Sunday 23 November preview
  • I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is set to feature its first live trial in five years, described as a "delicious" drinking competition.
  • The last live trial in the Australian jungle occurred in 2019, involving contestants such as Caitlyn Jenner, Roman Kemp, and Ian Wright.
  • This year's live trial, titled "Cocktails Of Cruelty," is a head-to-head challenge where each celebrity selects two jungle ingredients for their opponent to consume.
  • The winner will be the first participant to successfully down their beverage and return their glass to the table.
  • Previous memorable live trial moments include You Are What You Eat host Gillian McKeith fainting live on air in 2010, which she later explained was due to a pre-existing condition.
