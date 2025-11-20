Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m A Celebrity star admits ‘resistance’ to new campmates

'Where are the potatoes?' Kelly Brook left searching in the I’m a Celebrity camp
  • New campmates Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as "chief explorers".
  • Their new role grants them authority to delegate chores and distribute "bush explorer badges" which offer various rewards.
  • Comedian Ruby Wax predicted a significant shift in the camp's dynamic, while Jack Osbourne expressed ‘resistance’ to their arrival.
  • During the "Camp Fright" trial, Kelly Brook and Angryginge (Morgan Burtwistle) successfully won four stars each, but rapper Aitch failed to secure any.
  • Burtwistle received the first bravery badge for overcoming his fear of spiders, and other campmates were assigned chores and awarded community badges.
