I’m a Celebrity dramatically reshapes camp dynamics with new format
- I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! introduced a new “rivals” format, pitting contestants against each other in head-to-head Bushtucker Trials.
- The public voted for celebrity pairings, who then competed in challenges involving items such as pig brains, fish guts and offal.
- Winners of these trials, including Lisa Riley, Vogue Williams, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott and Angryginge, were sent to the newly named “Win City”.
- Losers, such as Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Tom Read Wilson, Shona McGarty and Aitch, were banished to “Doomsville” with meagre rations and bleak living conditions.
- The new format dramatically reshaped camp dynamics, with contestants like Tom Read Wilson becoming emotional, and the “rivals” are set to face off again in upcoming episodes.