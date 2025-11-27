Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity dramatically reshapes camp dynamics with new format

I'm a Celebrity: Ruby Wax swipes sweets
  • I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! introduced a new “rivals” format, pitting contestants against each other in head-to-head Bushtucker Trials.
  • The public voted for celebrity pairings, who then competed in challenges involving items such as pig brains, fish guts and offal.
  • Winners of these trials, including Lisa Riley, Vogue Williams, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Alex Scott and Angryginge, were sent to the newly named “Win City”.
  • Losers, such as Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Tom Read Wilson, Shona McGarty and Aitch, were banished to “Doomsville” with meagre rations and bleak living conditions.
  • The new format dramatically reshaped camp dynamics, with contestants like Tom Read Wilson becoming emotional, and the “rivals” are set to face off again in upcoming episodes.
In full

