Surprise star eliminated from I’m a Celebrity day before final
- Rapper Aitch was eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! following a public vote.
- His departure occurred one day before the grand final, making him the ninth contestant to leave the jungle.
- The elimination leaves three contestants – YouTuber Angryginge, Tom Read Wilson, and Shona McGarty – to compete for the title.
- Saturday night's episode featured all four semi-finalists taking part in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone challenge.
- The series concludes on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, with bookmakers currently predicting a clear winner.