911 Nashville actor’s cause of death revealed

CMT is an incurable, hereditary disease that causes nerve damage, mainly in the nerves of the arms and legs, called the peripheral nerves, per the Mayo Clinic
CMT is an incurable, hereditary disease that causes nerve damage, mainly in the nerves of the arms and legs, called the peripheral nerves, per the Mayo Clinic (Instagram)
  • Actor Isabelle Tate, aged 23, passed away on October 19, with her cause of death confirmed as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a neurological disorder.
  • CMT is an incurable, hereditary condition that causes nerve damage and muscle weakening, primarily affecting the arms and legs.
  • While typically not fatal, CMT can, in rare instances, affect muscles vital for breathing, leading to severe complications.
  • Tate had publicly discussed the progression of her condition in a 2022 Instagram post, noting the increased difficulty and her need for a wheelchair at times.
  • Her death occurred shortly after her on-screen debut in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, and her family has requested donations towards the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.
