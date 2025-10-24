911 Nashville actor’s cause of death revealed
- Actor Isabelle Tate, aged 23, passed away on October 19, with her cause of death confirmed as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), a neurological disorder.
- CMT is an incurable, hereditary condition that causes nerve damage and muscle weakening, primarily affecting the arms and legs.
- While typically not fatal, CMT can, in rare instances, affect muscles vital for breathing, leading to severe complications.
- Tate had publicly discussed the progression of her condition in a 2022 Instagram post, noting the increased difficulty and her need for a wheelchair at times.
- Her death occurred shortly after her on-screen debut in the pilot episode of 9-1-1: Nashville, and her family has requested donations towards the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.