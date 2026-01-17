Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Loose Women star concerned about ‘bills to pay’ after ITV cuts

Coleen Nolan opens up on financial concerns after Loose Women cuts
  • Coleen Nolan has voiced concerns about her ability to pay bills following ITV's recent cuts to daytime television programming.
  • The Loose Women panellist, 60, described the changes as “sad” during an appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast.
  • ITV has axed the live audience for Loose Women and reduced its annual broadcast schedule from 52 weeks to 30 weeks.
  • Nolan said that the show will now only air during school term times, with all holidays being off.
  • She highlighted the financial impact of these changes, noting that while time off is appealing, she still has financial obligations.
