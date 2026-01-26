Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Masked Singer star shares family’s sweet reaction to unmasking

Masked Singer: Moment Arctic Fox's family discover their real identity
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke was unmasked as the Arctic Fox on The Masked Singer on Saturday, 24 January.
  • Du Beke shared a video capturing his children, George and Henrietta, reacting with surprise to his reveal.
  • He commented that keeping his appearance a secret, including rehearsals and songs, was challenging but worthwhile for his family's reaction.
  • The judging panel, comprising Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, and Jonathan Ross, were also visibly shocked by his identity.
  • Jonathan Ross specifically complimented Du Beke on his “good” singing voice during the unmasking.
