Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Masked Singer’s Can of Worms revealed as popular UK popstar

The Masked Singer's Can of Worms shares moment children discover his identity
  • Radio host and former JLS singer Marvin Humes was unmasked as Can of Worms, becoming the second contestant eliminated from The Masked Singer semi-final.
  • Humes performed DJ Casper’s Cha Cha Slide and John Legend’s Ordinary People, with judge Mo Gilligan being the only one to correctly identify him.
  • Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle was earlier revealed as Sloth, after performing Sir Paul McCartney’s We All Stand Together.
  • None of the judges correctly guessed Fogle's identity, who described the experience as “so joyous” and “so fun”.
  • Moth, Conker, and Toastie will compete in the finale, which airs next Saturday at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in