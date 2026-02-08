The Masked Singer’s Can of Worms revealed as popular UK popstar
- Radio host and former JLS singer Marvin Humes was unmasked as Can of Worms, becoming the second contestant eliminated from The Masked Singer semi-final.
- Humes performed DJ Casper’s Cha Cha Slide and John Legend’s Ordinary People, with judge Mo Gilligan being the only one to correctly identify him.
- Broadcaster and adventurer Ben Fogle was earlier revealed as Sloth, after performing Sir Paul McCartney’s We All Stand Together.
- None of the judges correctly guessed Fogle's identity, who described the experience as “so joyous” and “so fun”.
- Moth, Conker, and Toastie will compete in the finale, which airs next Saturday at 7pm on ITV and ITVX.
