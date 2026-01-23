What we know about The Traitors’ Jack ahead of the final

The Traitors’ Jack Butler is a 29-year-old personal trainer from Essex.

He has largely succeeded by flying under the radar, avoiding the drama that often leads to banishment or ‘murder’ in the game.

In last week’s episode, he revealed that he had proposed to his girlfriend.

If he was to win the show, he previously said he would use the prize money as a deposit for a house, describing it as “life-changing”.

Before the game, Jack said he studied things such as herd mentality, conformity and bias, which often pop up throughout the series.