Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Legendary drummer’s final post two days before his death at age 83

A picture of Jack DeJohnette was shared to his Instagram two days before his death
A picture of Jack DeJohnette was shared to his Instagram two days before his death (Instagram/@jackdejohnette_)
  • Legendary jazz drummer, composer, and pianist Jack DeJohnette has died at the age of 83.
  • His death was confirmed by record label ECM and his personal assistant, who stated he died from congestive heart failure Sunday in New York.
  • DeJohnette was renowned for his work with iconic musicians including Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Herbie Hancock.
  • His career included two Grammy Awards: Best New Age Album for 'Peace Time' in 2009 and Best Jazz Instrumental Award for 'Skyline' in 2022.
  • DeJohnette was seen smiling in a photo posted to his Instagram account just two days before his death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in