Jack Osbourne opens up about Ozzy’s shock death during emotional I’m a Celebrity conversation

Jack Osbourne opens up about death of father Ozzy on I’m a Celebrity
  • During Monday's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! episode, Lisa Riley asked Jack Osbourne about the recent passing of his father, Ozzy.
  • Jack Osbourne revealed that his father's death was a shock, despite Ozzy having been ill for a while, describing it as a quick end after a farewell concert in Birmingham.
  • He became emotional while discussing his father and was comforted by Lisa Riley.
  • Jack expressed his conviction that Ozzy would have been highly supportive of his decision to appear on the reality show.
  • In the Bush Telegraph, Jack shared that he is still processing his grief, noting that his father's death three to four months prior means it is still very recent.
