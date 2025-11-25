Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wycliffe star Jack Shepherd dies aged 85 after ‘short illness’

The Leeds-born television star captivated audiences as Cornish detective Charles Wycliffe, leading investigations into murders across Cornwall.
The Leeds-born television star captivated audiences as Cornish detective Charles Wycliffe, leading investigations into murders across Cornwall. ( Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images))
  • Veteran actor Jack Shepherd, best known for his starring role as Detective Charles Wycliffe in the ITV series Wycliffe, has died at the age of 85.
  • His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in the hospital yesterday following a short illness, with his wife and children present.
  • Shepherd captivated audiences as the Cornish detective in Wycliffe, which aired between 1993 and 1998, based on WJ Burley’s novels.
  • His distinguished career also included a BAFTA nomination for his role as rebellious Labour MP Bill Brand in the 1970s and an Olivier Award for his work in the 1983 production of Glengarry Glen Ross.
  • Beyond television and stage, Shepherd was also a playwright, an accomplished saxophonist and a jazz pianist, and appeared in the 2007 film The Golden Compass.
