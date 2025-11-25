Wycliffe star Jack Shepherd dies aged 85 after ‘short illness’
- Veteran actor Jack Shepherd, best known for his starring role as Detective Charles Wycliffe in the ITV series Wycliffe, has died at the age of 85.
- His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in the hospital yesterday following a short illness, with his wife and children present.
- Shepherd captivated audiences as the Cornish detective in Wycliffe, which aired between 1993 and 1998, based on WJ Burley’s novels.
- His distinguished career also included a BAFTA nomination for his role as rebellious Labour MP Bill Brand in the 1970s and an Olivier Award for his work in the 1983 production of Glengarry Glen Ross.
- Beyond television and stage, Shepherd was also a playwright, an accomplished saxophonist and a jazz pianist, and appeared in the 2007 film The Golden Compass.