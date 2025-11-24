Jackie Chan movie receives massive push for reboot from world leader
- Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring Paramount Studios to reboot the Rush Hour film franchise, which starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.
- This pressure is directed at Larry Ellison, Paramount's owner and a significant financial donor to Trump, who is also set to acquire Warner Bros Discovery.
- Trump reportedly desires a return to the distinct action movies and comedies prevalent from the late 1980s to the 1990s.
- The original Rush Hour director, Brett Ratner, faced sexual assault allegations, which previously halted plans for a fourth instalment.
- Trump's ongoing relationship with Ratner, who is currently directing a Melania Trump documentary, could potentially facilitate Ratner's return to the franchise despite past controversies.