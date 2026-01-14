Death of famous musician’s son ruled as an accident
- Ethan Browne, the 52-year-old son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, was found unresponsive in his home in November 2025.
- His death has been officially ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
- The cause of death was attributed to the effects of methamphetamine and lidocaine.
- Jackson Browne announced his son's passing on 26 November, requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.
- Ethan Browne had a career as an actor and model, appearing in films such as 'Hackers', and was also a musician, releasing an album in 2022.