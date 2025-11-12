Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch timelapse of Jacob Elordi’s 10-hour makeover for Frankenstein role

Jacob Elordi transforms into Frankenstein's monster in 10-hour makeover
  • Jacob Elordi underwent a gruelling 10-hour daily makeover to transform into The Creature for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.
  • Netflix released a time-lapse video showcasing the extensive makeup and effects process.
  • The transformation involved applying 42 separate prosthetics, a process Elordi endured approximately 20 times.
  • During the lengthy sessions, Elordi passed the time by reading, using his phone, and playing games.
  • Prosthetics artist Mike Hill noted Elordi 'never complained once,' and Elordi stated the performance began the moment he entered the makeup trailer.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in