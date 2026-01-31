Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wuthering Heights director shocked as lead actor suffers serious injury

Step inside Catherine Earnshaw's bedroom from Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights
  • Jacob Elordi suffered a second-degree burn in a freak accident while filming the new adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
  • The injury occurred when he leaned back onto a hot brass steam knob in his shower while cleaning his feet.
  • Elordi jokingly said that the incident was prompted by a make-up artist's joke about method actors like Daniel Day-Lewis self-inflicting wounds for a role.
  • Director Emerald Fennell, who also directed Elordi in Saltburn, was shocked to learn he had been hospitalised.
  • Elordi plays Heathcliff in the film, alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, with the release scheduled for 13 February.
