Wuthering Heights director shocked as lead actor suffers serious injury
- Jacob Elordi suffered a second-degree burn in a freak accident while filming the new adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
- The injury occurred when he leaned back onto a hot brass steam knob in his shower while cleaning his feet.
- Elordi jokingly said that the incident was prompted by a make-up artist's joke about method actors like Daniel Day-Lewis self-inflicting wounds for a role.
- Director Emerald Fennell, who also directed Elordi in Saltburn, was shocked to learn he had been hospitalised.
- Elordi plays Heathcliff in the film, alongside Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, with the release scheduled for 13 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks