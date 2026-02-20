Jamal Edwards’ mother unveils London project honouring his legacy
- Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards has opened a new community hub in west London, marking four years since the death of her son, pioneering DJ and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards.
- The Self Belief Creative Community Hub, launched by the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, aims to empower young people and continue Jamal's legacy.
- Located on the Acton housing estate where Jamal grew up, the hub offers facilities such as music and podcast studios, co-working spaces, and a subsidised kitchen.
- It will host programmes focused on creativity, wellbeing, life skills, and employability, reflecting Jamal's vision to help young people and unite communities.
- Brenda Edwards described the project as "absolutely pivotal" in navigating her grief, fulfilling her son's wishes outlined in a letter he left her.
