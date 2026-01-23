What we know about The Traitors’ James ahead of the final
- The Traitors’ James Baker, 38, is a gardener from Weymouth, Dorset. He is also a musician and, in his words, a ‘mildly successful poker player’.
- Before starting the show, James, a Faithful, revealed he has ADHD.
- His fellow Faithfuls were incensed when he secretly absconded with a shield during a challenge, prompting contestant Roxy to label his behaviour "deceitful".
- Further scrutiny followed his decision to target Faithful Matthew after acquiring the ceremonial dagger.
- These incidents have culminated in James now facing potential banishment, as he stands as one of two contestants nominated following a deadlocked vote ahead of the final.