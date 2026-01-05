Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Are signs pointing to this British actor being the next James Bond?

James Bond musical tribute at Oscars
  • British actor Callum Turner, 35, is reportedly the frontrunner to play the next James Bond, with unverified claims suggesting he has been discussing his casting.
  • The rumour also suggests his fiancée, pop star Dua Lipa, could record the theme song for his debut as 007.
  • The article posits Turner is a suitable candidate due to his age, existing recognition without being overly famous, physical attributes, and working-class background, aligning with previous successful Bonds.
  • Denis Villeneuve is tipped to direct the next Bond film, indicating a potential shift towards a more distinctive cinematic approach for the franchise.
  • Despite bookmakers favouring Turner, conflicting reports suggest Villeneuve might be seeking a younger, less known actor, and Turner himself has previously downplayed the speculation.
