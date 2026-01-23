James Cameron admits why he left Trump’s America
- James Cameron, the director of avatar">Avatar and titanic">Titanic, has permanently relocated to New Zealand, primarily due to the United States' handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and its political climate.
- He praised New Zealand's effective virus elimination and high vaccination rates, contrasting them with the US's lower rates and what he described as a society "extremely polarised" and "turning its back on science".
- Cameron stated that the period under Donald Trump felt "like watching a car crash over and over" and that he moved for "the sanity" offered by New Zealand.
- While he had admired New Zealand since 1994 and bought a farm there in 2011, the pandemic solidified his family's decision to move, despite controversy over his film crew receiving special entry during border closures.
- The director previously withdrew an application for US citizenship after the 2004 election, and other celebrities have also cited political reasons, including the prospect of Donald Trump's re-election, for leaving the US.