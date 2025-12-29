Avatar director makes a promise if franchise ends with Fire and Ash
- James Cameron has indicated he may reveal the plot lines for planned Avatar sequels 4 and 5 if the saga does not continue beyond the recently released Fire and Ash.
- The third instalment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, opened with an $88m domestic debut, falling short of its projected $100m.
- Cameron stated that if the later sequels are not made, he would hold a press conference to disclose their intended plots or turn the scripts into novels.
- He hopes the franchise continues but acknowledges that each film needs to prove its business case to justify further instalments.
- Despite its opening figures, the Avatar franchise is known for strong global performance and sustained cinema runs, with Fire and Ash already having earned $345m.