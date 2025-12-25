James Ransone remembered for heroically saving woman from sexual assault
- James Ransone, the actor best known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, died by suicide last week at the age of 46.
- Following his death, a woman by the name of Molly Watts shared an account of Ransone heroically saving her from a sexual assault years ago in New York City.
- Watts recounted how Ransone intervened when she was attacked, scaring off her assailant, who was subsequently identified as a repeat sexual offender.
- She expressed profound gratitude for his actions, stating that he saved her life and allowed her to live the life she has today.
- Ransone had previously spoken publicly about being sexually abused as a child, with Watts suggesting his life was haunted by such experiences.