Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Traitors contestant divides viewers with ‘embarassing’ catchphrase in finale

Rachel’s fate decided by chance in The Traitors finale
  • Traitors contestant James has divided viewers with a catchphrase that he introduced in the final episode.
  • James was banished in the first round table of the episode and said in his exit speech: “I’ve learned a lot about myself, and it’s just been an incredible experience. I feel strangely serene right now. What a game. Thank you.”
  • He added: “The first round table, when the blindfolds went on, I was selected immediately, and have been from the start as a t-t-traithful…faithful.”
  • James then repeated the saying during his Uncloaked chat with Roxy, who was “murdered” on Thursday’s episode.
  • However, while a funny and confusing play on words, “Traitful” didn’t go down too well online, with some branding it “embarrassing”.
  • Others, though, loved it, admitting that they’ll miss James and that he might be their “favourite contestant ever.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in