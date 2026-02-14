Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

James Van Der Beek’s family defended after fundraiser backlash

James Van Der Beek: Dawson’s Creek actor dies aged 48
  • A GoFundMe was launched for the family of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek following his death from stage three colorectal cancer.
  • The fundraiser aims to support his wife, Kimberly, and their six children with medical bills incurred during his treatment.
  • Despite raising over $2.5 million, including a £25,000 donation from Steven Spielberg, the family faced backlash regarding their need for financial assistance.
  • Celebrities, including Donna Vivino, defended the family, clarifying that they rented their home, Van Der Beek received no Dawson's Creek residuals, and cancer treatment is extremely costly.
  • Van Der Beek, who was 48, had been privately battling bowel cancer for over a year before his passing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in