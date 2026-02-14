James Van Der Beek’s family defended after fundraiser backlash
- A GoFundMe was launched for the family of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek following his death from stage three colorectal cancer.
- The fundraiser aims to support his wife, Kimberly, and their six children with medical bills incurred during his treatment.
- Despite raising over $2.5 million, including a £25,000 donation from Steven Spielberg, the family faced backlash regarding their need for financial assistance.
- Celebrities, including Donna Vivino, defended the family, clarifying that they rented their home, Van Der Beek received no Dawson's Creek residuals, and cancer treatment is extremely costly.
- Van Der Beek, who was 48, had been privately battling bowel cancer for over a year before his passing.
