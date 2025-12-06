James Van Der Beek misses scheduled interview due to highly contagious condition
- James Van Der Beek missed his scheduled exclusive interview on the Today show on Friday morning.
- The actor explained his absence on Instagram, stating he had to postpone due to contracting pink eye, a highly contagious condition.
- Van Der Beek was due to discuss his journey with stage three colorectal cancer, with which he was diagnosed last year.
- He has been open about his cancer battle, previously appearing on 'Today' in July to discuss his 'full-time job' of managing the illness and urging viewers to get screened.
- Van Der Beek has rescheduled his 'Today' show appearance for 17 December.