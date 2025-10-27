Jamie Foxx slams fan for throwing glass bottle at rapper during Skvlk Fest
- Jamie Foxx publicly reprimanded a partygoer who allegedly threw a glass bottle at rapper GloRilla during her performance at Skvlk Fest, held at his Los Angeles home.
- The incident occurred at the Halloween-themed music festival, organised by Foxx's 17-year-old daughter Anelise, where GloRilla was performing.
- Foxx expressed his disappointment and anger at the disrespect shown, asking "Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free."
- GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Woods, also warned the crowd after the object narrowly missed her, before continuing her performance.
- The event, restricted to guests aged 14 to 22, was later praised by Foxx on Instagram for his daughter's organisation, despite the earlier incident, which follows a similar event where Foxx himself was hit by a glass.